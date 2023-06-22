Thursday Cannon Fodder: what we can control

Good Thursday morning, TSFers. Today, we’re in need of a reality check. I’m going to talk about this a bit more and more specifically in the next post coming today, updating the Declan Rice transfer saga. But man, people get bent out of shape and worked up about nothing. But the thinking here applies much more broadly to football rumors (and beyond).

Y’all need to calm down. There are things in life that you can control and things you can’t. There is very little to be gained from getting upset, wasting time and mental energy on those things over which you hold no influence. The transfer market is one of those things. Arsenal will sign players or they won’t. The extent to which you bellyache, get upset with the club (or other actors in the process) won’t change the outcome in the slightest.

I know that the rumor roller-coaster and the emotional swings are part of the fun of the transfer window. We don’t have actual football to occupy us, so we need to turn somewhere else. That’s fine. But so many of y’all (generally, not specifically TSFers) take it way too far. And I’m not even talking about the crazies who hurl abuse. The wailing and rending of garments online is beyond extra. Chill pills. For everyone.