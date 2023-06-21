Wednesday Cannon Fodder: Sporcle

Happy Hump Day, TSFers! I didn’t figure out an answer to my question from yesterday about whether Wednesday during a four-day week is actually Hump Day, but no matter. The weekend is coming soon and that’s something to smile about.

Because it’s Wednesday, we’ve got a Sporcle. I think today’s is fun and it shouldn’t take too long — the time bank is only five minutes. 2022-23 Premier League Goalscorers from A-Z — you get the letter, you give the person who led the PL in goals whose last name starts with that letter. Sadly, nobody this season whose last name starts with a “Q” scored. In fact, it doesn’t look as if anybody with such a name even managed a Premier League appearance this year. Step up, Q-folks.

Those of you who play fantasy PL probably have a leg up because you’re more familiar with some of the non-headliner scorers. Regardless, if you watch a good amount of the Premier League, you should be able to nail most of them.

It looks as if we might have a busy few days of Arsenal news coming up...