Tuesday Cannon Fodder: stadium food

Cannon Fodder is inspired by Footy Scran (@FootyScran), insofar as I came across this picture as I was scrolling Twitter this morning looking for CF inspiration. Nachos from the Arsenal concession stands. I mean, how could I not. From the off £20 seems excessive for that, although I’m used to significantly overpaying for food at sporting events.

From what I can tell, the food offerings at Premier League stadiums don’t hold a candle to some of the gourmet creations and food monstrosities you find at U.S. stadiums. I’m not sure if that is a good thing or a bad thing. That I can get pretty darn good food at a game is pretty cool. But some of the stuff our stadiums offer is so intentionally extra just because USA, and I could do without that.

I can’t speak for y’all’s home grounds, but D.C. has done a pretty good job with the offerings. Capital One Arena (Capitals, Wizards, Mystics, etc.) has a few rotating food stands that offer ethnic inspired (or maybe adjacent) dishes that are usually solid. Nationals Park has Caribbean BBQ, D.C. landmark Ben’s Chili Bowl (half smokes with chili on top), arepas, and papusas among other offerings. Audi Field (D.C. United and Washington Spirit) has similar offerings to Nats Park, including the fan favorite arepas and papusas.

What’s on offer at your home stadiums? Whats the best / worst / most memorable thing you’ve had at the ballpark? What is your go-to / favorite stadium food?