Report: Arsenal could sell Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey and Arsenal might part ways this summer, according to reports over the weekend. Fabrizio Romano reported that there was a “concrete chance” the Gunners would sell the Ghanaian midfielder. There’s no talk as of yet as to a potential landing spot or fee. Partey’s contract expires in June 2025 and there has not been any work done towards and extension. There shouldn’t be any.

Purely from the footballing side of things, Thomas Partey hasn’t demonstrated the consistency that Arsenal need to truly challenge for the league title. When he’s on form, he’s one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League, perhaps in the world. But for two years running, he has broken down / slowed down during the stretch run when Arsenal needed him most. He has also struggled with muscle injuries, something that doesn’t generally improve for 30-year old footballers.

And that’s before you get to the other stuff. I’ll just say that there are plenty of people, myself included, who would rather that Thomas Partey not be at Arsenal.

Partey and Granit Xhaka are the age outliers in the Arsenal starting lineup. The rest of Mikel Arteta’s preferred starting XI from last season are 26 and under. The older midfielders’ rumored replacements — Declan Rice, Romeo Lavia, and Kai Havertz — all fit the younger age profile.

Moving on from both veterans in the midfield in the same summer is a bit of a risk. That’s a lot of turnover in the spine of the team. But thus far, the youth movement at Arsenal has been successful. If the decisionmakers at the club believe the guys they bring in and / or already have are ready to step up, they’ve earned the benefit of the doubt.