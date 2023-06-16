Friday Cannon Fodder: this and that

Happy Friday TSFers! You’ve made it through another week. In a few hours, you’ll be into your weekend. I hope you have something fun / relaxing planned. I saw yesterday that the midwest, particularly Minnesota, was dealing with the smoke from the Canadian wildfires similar to what we had here in D.C. last week. I hope y’all are staying inside and safe as best you can.

I thought about writing exclusively about the USA-Mexico match from last night, but it just bummed me out. I’m so sick and tired of decrying the homophobic chanting from the Mexico fans. The spinelessness of CONCACAF in dealing with a recurring issue is pathetic. The federation needs to come down hard to get it to stop, and I have no confidence that they will do so.

And I really could have done without Mexico deciding to try to turn the match into a brawl at every opportunity once it was clear they couldn’t hang on the pitch and were getting smashed. It was an impressive performance from the USMNT. Folarin Balogun had a somewhat quiet debut, but his movement was strong and he was getting into all the positions you want your striker to take up. He also had a nice piece of tracking back to win that ball that ended up in a Mexican player getting a straight red for kicking his legs out from under him in frustration.

Random Observation: the USMNT’s white kits with white shorts and socks that they wore last night looked CLEAN.

If you have time and the interest, you should tune into the U.S. Open. A bunch of guys posted really low scores yesterday at Los Angeles Country Club, including Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele, who both shot 62, the lowest round ever at a U.S. Open. It will be fascinating to see whether they adjust the pin placements to make the course harder or if guys will keep posting absurdly low numbers.

BONUS: Poorly Drawn Arsenal (@cantdrawarsenal) hosts a weekly 2-hour draw your pets session on Thursdays (although not next Thursday). I submitted a picture of my pup Gunner.