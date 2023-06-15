2023/24 Premier League Fixture List Announced

For Arsenal fans longing to forget the disappointing end to last season, you are in luck. The 2023/24 Premier League fixture list was officially announced on Thursday morning, giving fans a look ahead at Arsenal’s domestic schedule as they push to continue last season’s title challenging form.

Instead of getting into a thousand word deep-dive of the schedule, here are some of the most relevant highlights:

The Gunners open the season at home for the first time since the 18/19 season when they host Nottingham Forest.

September looks like it will be an early test for the Gunners, as they host Manchester United and Tottenham with an away trip to Everton between them.

December will test Arsenal’s depth and Arteta’s rotational acumen. 7 matches in total, not counting any Champions League/EFL/FA Cup fixtures. The run of Aston Villa - Brighton - Liverpool could be tricky.

October and March have Arsenal playing Manchester City and Chelsea in back to back matches. Not that it is all that significant, but I can’t remember the last time we have played the same two teams back to back in the two halves of the season.

Without seeing how the cup fixtures look, Arsenal’s domestic fixture list looks favorable, outside of a few areas. What do you guys think? Any match you are looking forward to? Any stretch that gives you a cause for concern? Let us hear it in the comments.