Wednesday Cannon Fodder: pop quiz!

Sporcle is back, y’all. And happy hump day. You’ve made it halfway through another week. Well done! Unfortunately because we’re in the Premier League offseason, it’s not a few days closer to another Arsenal matchday. But if you want to think about it like that, we’re that much closer to the start of the next PL season on August 12th.

Today’s quiz was a fun one (for me): Soccer Clubs with the Most Titles by Country. You’re given 20 countries and the chance to name the top three clubs with the most domestic titles. I’ll admit I had no clue on Romania, and my knowledge of some of the other countries given is spotty. I’d expect some of y’all to score better than me.

The header image doesn’t have anything to do with anything. It has just been popping up as the first image for the last few days (my image search / insert tool auto-populates “Arsenal” as the query). Apparently that’s Granit Xhaka as a Russian nesting doll on the left. Who knew!