Arsenal linked with Timothy Castagne transfer

Arsenal have “held talks” with Leicester City to discuss a transfer move for Belgian right back Timothy Castagne. It’s not a particularly exciting link, but it makes sense. Arsenal need a backup right back this summer, and Castagne is an experienced, reliable Premier League caliber player. There hasn’t been any reporting on a potential price, but I’d wager something in the neighborhood of £20-25M would get it done.

The 27-year old is a good passer and gets forward well. He’d be a solid backup for Ben White, allowing Mikel Arteta to rotate without having to make drastic changes to Arsenal’s tactics. The Belgian would also provide cover at left fullback, and we know that Mikel Arteta loves players who can play multiple positions.

Castagne is reportedly a secondary target should Arsenal’s first-choice move fall through. Mikel Arteta really wants 18-year old Spaniard Iván Fresneda from Real Valladolid, if the transfer buzz is to be believed. The dynamic youngster is more of a development, project player than the veteran Castagne. The Gunners have also been linked with a move for Joao Cancelo, although that seems more people connecting the obvious dots between Mikel Arteta and players he coached at Manchester City.

Expect no shortage of transfer buzz linking Leicester City players with moves back to the Premier League after the Foxes’ relegation this season. They’ve got some quality players that definitely should not spend a season in the Championship. We’ve already seen former Arsenal target Youri Tielemans join Aston Villa on a free transfer. James Maddison, who was linked with Arsenal last summer, will likely make a big money move to a top flight side, Tottenham, Newcastle, and Manchester United are the likeliest landing spots.

It doesn’t seem as if there is much behind the links between Arsenal and Castagne. The move would make sense, but it’s not being widely reported. It seems more like a “Castagne is an option, Arsenal have kicked the tires” rather than something that may imminently happen. I suppose that makes sense for a player said to be a backup target should other moves not come to fruition. But I wouldn’t hate it. Not every move needs to be a flashy, headline grabbing one. Oftentimes it’s the moves that go somewhat under the radar, like buying Leandro Trossard, that have the biggest impact.