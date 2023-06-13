Tuesday Cannon Fodder: champions

Last night, the Kroenke Sports and Entertainment owned Denver Nuggets won the NBA title. The championship is KSE’s fourth across four different sports in the last year and a half: L.A. Rams (NFL), Colorado Mammoth (National Lacrosse League), Colorado Avalanche (NHL), and Denver Nuggets (NBA).

A couple fun facts:

Denver becomes the second metro area to win consecutive NBA and NHL titles. The Boston Celtics and Bruins managed the feat in 1969 and 1970

The 46 years from franchise inception to first title is the longest gap in NBA history

Nikola Jokic is the first player to ever lead the playoffs in points, rebounds, and assists. He averaged 52.9 combined, second-most in a single playoff ever, behind only Wilt Chamberlain (min. 15 games). Jokic also became the first player ever drafted outside the top 15 to win regular season and playoff MVP.

Surely another sports success makes Stan and Josh hungrier for those they haven’t yet achieved, right? It’s gotta be Arsenal up next.

It feels weird to praise them as owners because of their seemingly inept handling of Arsenal for their first decade or so of owning the team, but they’ve been doing an impressive job across their sports properties lately. Credit where it’s due — they seem to have found a winning formula and are reaping the benefits.

And we really can’t criticize what they’ve done with Arsenal over the past few seasons, either. They’ve committed to Edu and Mikel Arteta’s plan to rebuild the club and have backed them with a substantial transfer warchest. The club have spent £500M+ over the past four seasons and look set to spend another £150M+ this summer. They may push towards a £200M outlay.

Let’s hope the Kroenke’s apparent Midas touch lasts long enough to grace Arsenal with some silverware, too. Yes, I do see the issue with Midas touch / silverware. Just roll with it.