Monday Cannon Fodder: summertime

And the livin’ is easy. Good Monday morning, TSFers. We’re back with Cannon Fodder. Hopefully, I’ll stay up with it most days of the summer. That’s the goal, at least.

For now, the Arsenal side of things is pretty quiet. The rumors are more or less what they have been for most of Spring — the Gunners primary targets are Moises Caicdeo and Declan Rice. As has been the case the last two summers, I’m sure a move or two will come out of seemingly nowhere, but the thing about those types of moves is that, well, they sorta just happen out of the blue without much preceding fanfare.

It’s finally starting to feel like summer here in D.C. and that’s not necessarily a good thing. D.C. summers are usually hot and humid with poor air quality. There’s a reason the city mostly empties out from mid-June through the end of August. But I’ll be here pretty much all summer, as I always am. I’ve dealt with the most unpleasant days of D.C. summers for so long that I’m more or less immune.

What are your plans this summer? Going on any trips? Are the kids going to camp?