William Saliba agrees to new Arsenal contract

Arsenal and William Saliba have agreed to a contract extension that will keep the centerback in North London through 2027, per David Ornstein. The Frenchman’s contract was set to expire at the end of next season, making a new deal for the breakout star one of Arsenal’s top priorities this summer. It’s the latest in a long line of new contracts at Arsenal that will keep the talented young core at the club for the next few years. All that remains, presumably, is formalities, paperwork, and a decision on when to announce the contract.

Saliba joins centerback partner Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, Aaron Ramsdale, and Bukayo Saka in signing new contracts with Arsenal this season. Next on the list is Martin Ødegaard — the club hopes to extend their captain this summer even though he has two years remaining on his current deal. Reiss Nelson, even though you probably wouldn’t include him among the “young core” at the club, is another who has extended.

Arsenal have made it a point to conduct their summer business with all due haste, which to me is a sign of confidence in Edu, Mikel Arteta, and their road map for the club. They know what they want to do, and they get it done. The new contracts are a natural outgrowth.

It’s incredibly exciting that the Gunners have locked up their young stars for the next few years. The thought of watching them continue to develop individually, grow as a unit, and compete for trophies for at least three more seasons makes me giddy.

This cluster of new contract also sets up an interesting batch of decisions for Arsenal in a few years’ time. It will be interesting to see which players have performed well, who the club wants to extend again, how well the club sells the others, and their ability to refill the roster. But that’s a “problem” for the future. Right now, I’m going to bask in the good news and eagerly anticipate the coming seasons.