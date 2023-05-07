Arsenal vs. Newcastle match thread: keep it up

Arsenal travel north to take on Newcastle in a matchup of second against third in the Premier League. The Gunners are 13 points ahead of the Magpies with one more match played. It’s probably too big of a gap for Eddie Howe’s side to make up, but an Arsenal loss today might have the Gunners looking over their shoulders and the pundits flapping their gums about who the second best team in the Premier League actually is.

When the two sides met earlier this season at the Emirates, Newcastle’s obstinate defense held Arsenal to a 0-0 draw, aided by prodigious amounts of time-wasting. Combine that with Newcastle’s 2-0 humbling of the Gunners at the end of last season that helped keep Arsenal out of the Champions League and Mikel Arteta’s side has a score to settle. I expect the Gunners to be up for this one, as Newcastle undoubtedly will be as well. Should be a cracking football match.

Newcastle are one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League right now. Their defense is stingy and their attack has come alive. Alexander Isak has seven goals and one assist in his last nine PL matches.

The Magpies red-hot attack will provide a challenge for an Arsenal defense that has struggled without William Saliba at RCB. For a while, it looked as if Gabriel Magalhaes wouldn’t be able to play due to a muscle injury picked up against Chelsea, but he’s been cleared fit and will start. The Gunners will also be without Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny, who are both out long-term with ACL tears.

Sean Longstaff has not recovered in time from an ankle problem and will miss out for Newcastle. His absence will be keenly felt in the Newcastle midfield. Longstaff, alongside Bruno Guimaraes, is the engine of the Magpies midfield, and they may struggle to win the ball without him. Allan Saint-Maximin has been dealing with an injury but is fit enough to make the bench. Defenders Emil Krafth and Jamal Lacselles are both out.

Arsenal - Ramsdale, White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Xhaka, Ødegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

Newcastle - Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Murphy, Isak, Wilson

WHAT: Arsenal at Newcastle United

WHEN: Sunday, May 7th, 8:30 am PT | 11:30 am ET | 4:30 pm BT

WHERE: St. James Park, Newcastle

HOW TO WATCH: Broadcast live on the USA Network. Streaming on NBCSports.com

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not discuss or share links to illegal streams here.