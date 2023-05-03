Tony Adams inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame

In the shadow of Tuesday’s dominant win over Chelsea, Arsenal FC notched another win, as the Premier League announced that Tony Adams would be inducted into the 2023 class of the Premier League Hall of Fame. The former Arsenal defender joins club legends Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Ian Wright, Dennis Bergkamp, and Arsene Wenger.

There are few players in Arsenal history who could be considered deserving of the title of Mr. Arsenal, but Tony Adams typifies the title like no other. Joining the Gunners in 1983, Adams anchored the Arsenal defense for nearly two decades, hanging up his boots after 19 successful seasons in North London.

Long and lanky, he began his career as a fearless and physical center back, synonymous with the bruising and direct style of play in the 80s. But under Wenger’s tutelage, he evolved his style and became an excellent ball-playing center back capable of carrying the ball up the pitch, which has become the standard for center backs in the game’s far more technically advanced modern approach.

Playing across the 80s, 90s, and into the early 2000s, Adams’ tenure overlapped with some of the most historic seasons in Arsenal history, including the iconic and heart-stopping 1988/89 title. He also became an important part of Arsene Wenger’s early seasons, helping the manager bring the club into a new era while keeping its identity intact.

In an age where mercenary players who hop from team to team are a dime a dozen, Adams stands out as a rare one-club man. Over 672 matches with Arsenal, he won the league four times, lifted the FA Cup three times, and captained the side for 15 straight seasons. Along with Henry and Bergkamp, he is one of three Arsenal legends with a statue outside of the Emirates stadium, and now he has joined the other two in his rightful place as a Premier League Hall of Famer.