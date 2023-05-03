Wednesday Cannon Fodder: managers (and Sporcle)

He’s back! Big Sam Allardyce is back in the Premier League, taking charge of Leeds for their last four matches of the season. I can’t think of any better Hump Day news, honestly. Hopefully Big Sam works his magic against Manchester City, who Leeds face on Saturday. No better time for the new manager bounce than against City.

In honor of Big Sam, today’s Sporcle is about managers, specifically how many of the Premier League managers between 2000 and 2020 can you name in 15 minutes. There are 256, so I don’t expect anybody to come close to naming them all. The quiz generously gives us the year and the club, although the 2020 stop date might be a bit confusing. Still, fire off those names and have fun.

If I’m counting correct and not missing anybody, there have now been 14 managers sacked in the Premier League this season. Southampton, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Leeds have all sacked two apiece. We’ve obliterated the previous PL record of 10 managers sacked in a season. I’d wager it’s because the money that comes from being in the top flight makes owners more willing to try anything and everything available to them to stay up.