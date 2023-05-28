Arsenal vs. Wolves match thread: once more, with feeling

Arsenal host Wolves at the Emirates in the final contest of the 2022-23 Premier League season. For the most part, it’s been a magnificent season for the Gunners, and although they stumbled down the stretch, the campaign deserves a win in front of the home fans to close things out. It wouldn’t surprise me if today’s match was a tepid affair. Arsenal have nothing to play for beyond pride; Wolves are playing for a spot or two of finishing position.

It appears as if today’s match will be Granit Xhaka’s final one as an Arsenal player. The Swiss midfielder is reportedly set to join Bayer Leverkusen in the summer. I fully expect the Gooners in attendance at the Emirates to give him the send-off he deserves. We all know the story. We’ve watched his redemption after it seemed his relationship with the supporters was irreparably damaged. Xhaka has made himself into a key player and a beloved figure at the club, and while it’s probably time for both sides to move on, he’ll be fondly remembered for his commitment, passion, and leadership. I hope (and bet) that Mikel Arteta will give Granit his moment, and maybe even a chance to don the armband for a final time. Writing that made me choke up a little bit.

There will be plenty of time to unpack where the season went wrong, what could have been done differently, and to look forward to next season. Today, I’m just going to enjoy the Arsenal, and I hope you will to. It’s been a long, incredible season, and the lads have given everything they have. I want today to be about celebrating that and supporting the club.

Arsenal don’t seem to have any additions to the injury list. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny are both out long term with ACL injuries. William Saliba (back), Alex Zinchenko, (calf) and Gabriel Martinelli (ankle) are recovering with an eye to being ready for preseason. Wolves will be without Chiquinho and Sasa Kalajdzic.

Arsenal - Ramsdale, Partey, White, Gabriel, Kiwior, Jorginho, Xhaka, Ødegaard, Saka, Trossard, Jesus

Unchanged from last time out - let's finish the season the same way we started ❤️

Wolves - Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, J. Gomes, Lemina, Nunes, A. Traore, Jimenez, Hwang

WHAT: Arsenal vs Wolverhampton

WHERE: The Emirates Stadium, London

WHEN: Sunday, May 28th 8:30 am PT | 11:30 am ET | 4:30 pm BST

HOW TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock

