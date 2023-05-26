A quick look back at the progress since the season Mikel Arteta arrived in 2019-20. Heading into the final weekend Arsenal have 25 wins (+11), 83 goals for (+27), 43 goals allowed (-5), and is second in the table (+6). This weekend Arsenal get a final match in front of what has been an amazing crowd at the Emirates this year and possibly say farewell to several players. Can they improve their home form and find a clean sheet to head into the summer on a positive note?

When Wolves returned to the Premier League for the 2018-19 season, it began a difficult run of results for the Gunners. For those next three seasons, Arsenal had three losses, two draws, and just one victory against the Wanderers in six matches. However, as Arteta began transforming the squad, so did the club’s results against this side. They’ve now won three straight over Wolves, giving up just one goal during that run. In front of the Emirates, they will be eager to continue that streak and put together another clean sheet.

Predicted XI

Bench

Eddie Nketiah Reiss Nelson Fabio Vieira Emile Smith Rowe Amario Cozier-Duberry Jorginho Jakub Kiwior Reuell Walters Matt Turner

Left Out : Oleksandr Zinchenko (injury), Gabriel Martinelli (injury), William Saliba (injury), Takehiro Tomiyasu (injury), & Mohamed Elneny (injury)

: Oleksandr Zinchenko (injury), Gabriel Martinelli (injury), William Saliba (injury), Takehiro Tomiyasu (injury), & Mohamed Elneny (injury) If the match was on the road I could see Arteta rotating a number of players to allow others a Premier League start. However, given that it’s at the Emirates, and on the back of a remarkable season, I imagine he and the players will want a proper send-off in front of the fans. But we could see a full suite of changes at the start of the second half.

There are three players whose futures at the club are uncertain, so I’ve decided to focus on them. Up first, is Rob Holding. Still just 27, Holding joined the club all the way back in 2016 from Bolton for just €3 million. He has made 162 appearances for Arsenal, but the reports indicate a new center-back is a priority in the summer transfer market as they prepare for the Champions League / Premier League fixtures. If that means Holding exits this summer to start at another club, Arteta should give him this final start.

In a very similar situation is Kieran Tierney (122 appearances). He went from starter and massive upgrade for the left-back role to backup and struggling to impact the side as he once did. With Zinchenko the starter, Tierney’s injury history, and the club linked with a new left-back (i.e. João Cancelo), this could be his final appearance for Arsenal as well.

The former captain and a staple of Arsenal’s midfield for the last seven years, as Granit Xhaka closes in on 300 appearances will he too be bidding farewell to the club? No position has more question marks around it than the midfield. Age, inexperience of on-loan players, and up-and-down form all cast doubt over who returns next season and how active Arsenal are in the summer market. If is his finale, hopefully we are treated to another Xhaka long-distance goal.

How to watch

Sunday (5/28) at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT on Peacock.

Prediction

Arsenal - 2

Wolves - 0

Despite the dip in form that coincided with William Saliba’s injury, it's been a thoroughly enjoyable season to watch Arsenal. You can hear it from the fans, you can see it from the players, and experience it in the way the squad has played this year. Mikel Arteta and Edu have transformed the side from back-to-back eighth-place finishes to second-place, challenging for the Premier League title, and back in the Champions League. Enjoy one last match before the attention turns toward reinforcing the squad once again.