Bukayo Saka signs new Arsenal contract

Bukayo Saka has signed a new, long-term contract to remain at Arsenal, the club announced. According The Athletic, most or all of the details of the deal had actually been agreed earlier this year. The contract will keep the star winger at the Emirates through 2027 and pay in the neighborhood of £288K per week, £15M per year.

From Hale End to first team. Arsenal through and through.



It’s time for the next chapter.



Bukayo Saka: Gunner ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ngVKSlJ1UG — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 23, 2023

The Athletic reports that despite interest from other clubs, Saka has always wanted to remain at Arsenal and win trophies with the club. Saka joined the Arsenal academy at 7 years old, made his senior debut in 2018, and has become a Premier League star and cornerstone of the Arsenal rebuild. He scored 14 goals and added 11 assists across 47 appearances in all competitions this season.

Arsenal are making progress towards keeping their young core at the club for years. Gabriel Magalhaes signed a long-term extension last fall. Gabriel Martinelli extended his stay in February. Aaron Ramsdale recently committed his future to the club. There is talk that Martin Ødegaard is moving towards a new contract. And Mikel Arteta remains confident that William Saliba will sign a new deal, too.

It’s going to be a busy summer for the Gunners. Bukayo Saka signing ‘da ‘ting is a great start.