Arsenal at Nottingham Forest match thread: two more

Arsenal travel to the City Ground for their final away match of the Premier League season. Nottingham Forest start the day three points clear of the relegation zone and have, approximately, a 75% chance of staying up according to 538. The Gunners are all but locked into a second place finish but would undoubtedly like to end their incredible season on a high note with victories against clubs they really should be beating.

Arsenal smashed Nottingham Forest at the Emirates in October, Gabriel Martinelli, Reiss Nelson (twice), Thomas Partey, and Martin Ødegaard all scored in a 5-0 rout. Nelson came on in the first half to replace Bukayo Saka, who picked up a knock. The win came on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw to Southampton in the Premier League and a 1-0 loss to PSV in the Europa League. The Gunners needed to turn things around, and they did. Emphatically.

At this point, I’m more or less out of things to say about any particular match. The Gunners are playing out the string at this point. I’m sure Mikel Arteta will do his utmost to get his guys up for the match today. And they are professionals who play with pride, but it wouldn’t surprise me if the Gunners weren’t at their dominating, imperious best.

The Gunners have an addition to the injury list — Gabriel Martinelli. The winger suffered ankle ligament damage from a tackle by Moises Caicedo last weekend. The Brazilian will take several weeks to recover but is expected to be available when preseason rolls around. William Saliba and Alex Zinchenko have both been shut down for the season. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny are both out long-term with ACL injuries.

Nottingham Forest are finally almost entirely healthy. Attacking midfielder Gustavo Scarpa will miss out with a calf problem, but beyond that, everyone else is healthy. Emmanuel Dennis returned to training this week for a Forest squad that have had the second-most injuries (45) and 5th-most days missed to injuries (1,661) this season.

For comparison, Arsenal have had 962 days missed through injury. Manchester City have had 437, the fewest in the Premier League by almost 300 days.

How Arsenal line up today below.

Partey returns

Trossard starts

️ Saka on the wing



And our gracious hosts for the day.

WHAT: Arsenal at Nottingham Forest

WHERE: The City Ground, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire

WHEN: Saturday, May 20th 9:30 am PT | 12:30 pm ET | 5:30 pm BT

