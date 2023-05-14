Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion match thread: keep the pressure on

Arsenal host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates in a near must-win match for both sides. The Gunners are clinging to the faint hope of a Premier League title, a hope only kept alive by winning all three remaining matches. Brighton, who have five matches left on the schedule coming into today, are hunting a European finish. The Seagulls will be looking to bounce back from a shocking, embarassing 5-1 loss against Everton last weekend.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are good. They knocked a rotated Arsenal side out of the Carabao Cup in the fall and put in a fine performance against the Gunners at the Amex in December, ultimately falling 4-2. Today’s match will be far from a walkover for Arsenal, and it wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest if Brighton take points off the Gunners.

That said, Arsenal are in fine form, too. They’ve won 9 of their last 14. It just doesn’t feel that way because of the damaging draws against Liverpool, West Ham, and Southampton, and the loss to Manchester City. But make no mistake, the Gunners are playing well. They handled Newcastle at St. James’ Park last weekend with one of their best performances of the campaign.

Arsenal will equal the Invincibles point total if they win out. It’s been an incredibly good season for the Gunners. Even though it looks they’re going to fall short of the Premier League title, it would be nice to end the season with a run of form instead of faltering down the stretch like last year.

The Gunners will be without William Saliba and Alex Zinchenko, who per Mikel Arteta, have been shut down for the remainder of the season. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny are both out long term with ACL tears.

Brighton added Solly March to their lengthy list of injuries. The attacker came off with a thigh injury after coming on as a halftime sub. Centerback Adam Webster will also miss out. Jeremy Sarimento, Tariq Lamptey, Joel Veltman, Adam Lallana, and Jakub Moder are all injured, as well.

Arsenal - Ramsdale, White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Tierney, Jorginho, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus

⚪️



Tierney starts

Odegaard in the middle

Jesus leads the line



LET'S GO GUNNERS!! pic.twitter.com/F7xiFXExgc — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 14, 2023

Brighton - Steele, Dunk, Colwill, Mac Allister, Gross, Enciso, Mitoma, Caicedo, Gilmour, Ferguson, Estupinan

WHAT: Arsenal vs Brighton

WHEN: Sunday, May 14th, 7:30 am PT | 11:30 am ET | 4:30 pm BT

WHERE: The Emirates

HOW TO WATCH: Broadcast live on the USA Network. Streaming online at NBCSports.com

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not discuss or share links to illegal streams here.