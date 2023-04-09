Arsenal at Liverpool match thread: what champions do

The road to a Premier League title is never an easy one. Champions take on all comers and get the best from everybody they face. They have to overcome adversity and make / rewrite history. Arsenal are staring down plenty of adversity and unfavorable history with today’s trip to Anfield. Champions get it done.

The Gunners haven’t won at Liverpool since September 2012. Lukas Podolski and Santi Cazorla scored with Mikel Arteta marshaling the midfield, lifting Arsenal to a 2-0 victory. Since then, it’s been ugly. Arsenal have conceded 22 goals in their last 6 trips to Anfield, at least three in every match. Jurgen Klopp is looking to win seven consecutive home matches against the same opponent since managing Borussia Dortmund to a septet of victories against Werder Bremen from 2009-2015. Arsenal haven’t lost seven consecutive away matches to the same opponent since 1928.

A win would give Arsenal their first double over Liverpool since 2009. More importantly, it would clear one of the biggest hurdles between Arsenal and the Premier League title. Even though it feels as if Manchester City are going to drop points at some point simply because of the sheer number of matches they have remaining, I wouldn’t put it past Pep Guardiola’s side to win all of their remaining matches, setting up Manchester City - Arsenal at the Etihad later this month as the title-decider. Arsenal beating Liverpool today avoids that. If the Gunners only drop points to Manchester City from here on in, they win the title. Today’s contest is a massive one.

Both managers have played it close to the vest with injuries heading into the match. Mikel Arteta hinted that one of either Eddie Nketiah or William Saliba might make an unexpected return to the squad today. Beyond that, the Arsenal injury situation is unchanged. Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu are out for the season.

Jurgen Klopp hasn’t divulged much at all about his side. Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz may all be available, but none of them will be at full, match fitness. I wouldn’t be surprised to see any or all of them play, but I doubt any of them have a full 90 minutes in their legs. Stefan Bajcetic, Calvin Ramsay, and Naby Keïta are all unavailable.

Arsenal - Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Liverpool - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Salah, Gakpo

WHAT: Arsenal at Liverpool

WHERE: Anfield

WHEN: Sunday, April 9th, 7:30 am PT | 11:30 am ET | 4:30 pm BT

HOW TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock.

