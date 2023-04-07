Coming into this season Arsenal had only won three times in their last 19 matches against Liverpool, dating back to the start of the 2015-16 season. That streak lines up perfectly with Jurgen Klopp’s time in charge at Anfield. However, earlier this season in October the Gunners topped Liverpool 3-2 at the Emirates thanks to a first-minute goal from Martinelli and a brace by Bukayo Saka.

At Anfield is an entirely different situation, because while Liverpool might be down this year they are far better at home than on the road. Liverpool is 12th in the away table, but fourth in the home table, with a +25 goal difference. If you factor out Arsenal winning a League Cup tie on penalties after a nil-nil draw, the Gunners' last win at Anfield was in September 2012. This squad is certainly capable, and the form of both sides favors Arsenal, but like so many times this season it’s down to rising to the hurdle. Who starts on Sunday?

Predicted XI

Bench

Leandro Trossard Reiss Nelson Fabio Vieira Emile Smith Rowe Jorginho Kieran Tierney Jakub Kiwior Reuell Walters Matt Turner

Left Out : William Saliba (injury), Takehiro Tomiyasu (injury), Eddie Nketiah (injury), & Mohamed Elneny (injury)

: William Saliba (injury), Takehiro Tomiyasu (injury), Eddie Nketiah (injury), & Mohamed Elneny (injury) In the press conference on Friday Mikel Arteta stated “There are no real changes with the rest of the players who were still injured. We have some hope with one of them tomorrow - maybe he’s able to train.” With Tomiyasu out until pre-season, Saliba, Ntekiah, and Elneny are the three potential returns this season. However, seeing Mohamed Elneny this year is unlikely with Jorginho now in the squad.

Is the hope more with Eddie who has been recovering in a boot recently or Saliba who perhaps received more positive news in recent days? Either way, if one of them makes the squad they are unlikely to start or even be rushed back against Liverpool unless forced in due to new injuries.

Thomas Partey played 60 minutes against Leeds, while Bukayo Saka missed out due to illness. Arteta clarified that Saka is fully recovered and both are expected to start on Sunday. That will give Arsenal 10 out of 11 from their ideal XI.

Their returns mean Leandro Trossard, Emile Smith Rowe, and Jorginho can all be brought on during the second half.

How to watch

Sunday (4/9) at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT on Peacock.

Prediction

Arsenal - 3

Liverpool- 1

While Arsenal has an unfavorable record at Anfield, the 2022-23 season has proven to be a new story. Several times over this year they have surpassed expectations and silenced the doubters. And while Liverpool is far better at home, Arsenal’s attack has been operating at an optimal level in recent weeks. The Gunners have scored 3+ goals in six of their last seven Premier League matches. Expect a tough opening half hour, but Odegaard and company capitalizing to move one step closer to the decisive match against Manchester City.