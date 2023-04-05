Wednesday Cannon Fodder: SPORCLE! VILLAINS!

Good afternoon, TSFers. The puppy was a nightmare last night, refusing to sleep for large swaths of the evening so that’s got me all out of whack today. Such is life, I suppose. It’s what I signed up for when I adopted him!

The good news is that I’ve discovered a new, Arsenal-related Sporcle! The bad news is that it calls to mind players and events we’d rather forget. It’s “Arsenal’s Most Feared Players” - naming the players who have scored 6 or more Premier League goals against the Gunners in their careers.

There are two columns of clues. The first is the number of apps, goals, and assists — not that helpful. The second is nationality and clubs of each player — quite helpful. I was able to narrow down players by their career progression. For example, a player on the list went from Everton to Manchester United. That was a dead giveaway, for me.

Do any particular goals from those Arsenal antagonists stick out in your mind?