Friday Cannon Fodder: local sports

Happy Friday, TSFers! You’ve made it through another week! I hope you reward yourself with a tasty treat, beverage, and / or activity that makes you happy. It’s definitely spring here in D.C., and we may have skipped straight to summer. It’s unseasonably hot this week.

Speaking of our nation’s capital, yesterday was a great day for us. The Washington Post reported that Josh Harris, owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, had reached a tentative agreement to buy the Washington Commanders for $6.5 billion. I don’t think there was a single person in this city that wasn’t beyond ready to see the back of Dan Snyder. Under his ownership, the franchise went from one of the marquee brands in the NFL to an organization embroiled in controversy at every turn. Good riddance.

In other D.C. sports news (that I’m sure you all care deeply about), the Washington Nationals are NOT the worst team in baseball right now. They’re tied with the Phillies (oof, they were in the World Series last year) for the worst winning percentage in the NL, but both the Tigers and Athletics are off to worse starts. I think the Nats will wind up the worst team in baseball at season’s end. It’s almost impressive how far the franchise has fallen since winning the Series in 2019.

My beloved Washington Capitals missed the playoffs for the first time in 9 years. The roster is at a crossroads, and there is a decent chance the Caps will be one of the worst teams in the NHL in about two seasons. I don’t want to talk about it.

How’re things for your non-Arsenal sports teams going right now? Your baseball teams off to good starts (or giving you something to be excited about)? How about y’all MLS-enjoyers? What’s cooking in your sports worlds?