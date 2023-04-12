Wednesday Cannon Fodder: commercials and quizzes

It’s Hump Day, TSFers. I can’t write “hump day” without thinking of that GEICO commercial. I guess that’s effective advertising, it’s indelibly etched into my mind. My dad really enjoys the little pig GEICO commercial. Apparently they have a good ad agency. Or at least one that resonates with my family. Eat your heart out, Mad Men (which I’ve never seen).

Since it’s Wednesday, it’s time for a Sporcle! I’ve had a lot of fun with these Word Ladder-type quizzes over the years. They’re a good mental exercise for the morning, too. They get the brain juices flowing. You get a clue for a four-letter word. The next word in the sequence has one letter changed. For example:

Ring on the phone — CALL

Season after summer — FALL

Not pass muster — FAIL

Remove water — BAIL

A worm, e.g. — BAIT

Sporcle has a bunch of them, many with themes, but I’ve gone with Giant Word Ladder 1 the most popular quiz in the category. And as a bonus, here is Giant Word Ladder 2. Good luck. Let me know if you fell down the rabbit hole, because I may or may not have done several more after those two.