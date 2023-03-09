Thursday Cannon Fodder: Arsenal songs

Happy Thursday, TSFers. We’re almost through another week, and we’ve got two Arsenal matches in the space of four days. I’m sure we’d all like the lads to get a bit more rest, but it’s nice being back to multiple matches a week. Once a week fixtures feels weird.

Today’s CF is inspired by a tweet from a few years ago that periodically makes the retweet rounds. It’s one of the better football tweets of the past decade.

American sports fans: De-fense! De-fense!



British sports fans: All right lads, I’ve just worked up a song to the tune of Debussy’s Clair de Lune about an opposing player’s drunk driving charge, I’ll count us off: — sign me up (@daveloach2) January 1, 2020

That got me thinking about some of the Arsenal songs that you hear snippets of on the broadcasts. The one you probably hear most frequently is Saka and Emile Smith Rowe to the tune of “Rockin’ All Over the World” by Status Quo.

Here we go, oh!

Saka and Emile Smith Rowe!

And I like it,

I like it,

I like it,

I like it,

I la-la-like it,

La-la, like it,

Here we go, oh!

Saka and Emile Smith Rowe!

Another quite popular one these days is the Zinchenko song, to the tune of “Gold” by Spandau Ballet.

Always believe in, Zinchenko, oh, oh! Always believe in your soul. You’ve got the power to know, you’re indestructible!

You’ll also hear a lot of Super Mik Arteta on the broadcasts.

We’ve got Super Mik Arteta,

He knows exactly what we need,

Kieran at the back, Gabi in attack,

Arsenal on the way to Champions League.

I’m a big fan of a relatively new one that’s cropping up, Starboy to the tune of “Starman” by David Bowie. It’s about time that Bukayo Saka had his own song. Emile Smith Rowe should have one, too.

There’s a Starboy, running down the right

His name’s Bukayo Saka and he’s fucking dynamite!

I would be remiss writing about Arsenal supports songs and chants without including one of my random favorites of all-time:

He’s five foot four, he’s five foot foouurr, we’ve got Arshavin, fuck Adebayooorr!

And perhaps the most famous Arsenal song of all, She Wore.

She wore, she wore,

She wore a yellow ribbon,

She wore a yellow ribbon in the merry month of May.

And when, I asked, Oh why she wore her ribbon?

She said it’s for The Arsenal and we’re going to Wembley.

Wembley, Wembley,

We’re the famous Arsenal and we’re going to Wembley.

What are your favorite Arsenal supporter songs, current or all-time? Do you have any brilliant ideas for new ones?