Arsenal vs. Bournemouth match thread: stacking dubs

Arsenal host Bournemouth at the Emirates, looking to extend their Premier League winning streak to four matches. The Gunners are trading blows with Manchester City — any slip-up could cost them, either team really, the title. City smashed Bournemouth last weekend, which makes me a bit more nervous than I would be for this match. Clubs always bring a bit more the week after getting smashed. Regardless, you’d expect Arsenal to take care of business at home against a relegation-threatened side.

The Gunners beat the Cherries 3-0 at the Vitality Stadium way back in August. Martin Ødegaard scored a brace in the opening 11 minutes and William Saliba opened his account early in the second half to put the match away.

Bournemouth have given up the most goals in the Premier League, 6 more than anybody else. Leandro Trossard, who will be leading the Arsenal line again because Eddie Nketiah has an ankle problem, should be licking his chops at the prospect. He was denied a stunning goal against Leicester City recently because of a “foul” by Ben White. I’m sure the Belgian will be itching to get back amongst the goals.

Other than Eddie Nketiah’s injury, there is no new team news coming out of London Colney. Mohamed Elneny is out for the season with a knee problem. Gabriel Jesus is getting closer to making his return. It could come before the international break at the end of March.

Gary O’Neil’s side will be without Marcus Tavernier, Lloyd Kelly, Illia Zabarnyi, David Brooks, Matias Vina, and Junior Stanislas. Lewis Cook is available for the Cherries after being out since mid-January.

Arsenal - Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Ødegaard, Vieira, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard

Three changes from Wednesday - Come on you Gunners! pic.twitter.com/gWkof6IKYb — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 4, 2023

Bournemouth - Neto, Stephens, Mepham, Solanke, Ouattara, Rothwell, Smith, Semenyo, Senesi, Billing, Zemura





Our line up for #ARSBOU pic.twitter.com/Hi5pkEaRSX — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) March 4, 2023

WHAT: Arsenal vs Bournemouth

WHEN: Saturday, March 4th, 7:00 am PT | 10:00 am ET | 3:00 pm BT

WHERE: The Emirates

HOW TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock.

