Arsenal receive numerous accolades following fantastic March run

Arsenal’s focus has been entirely on the title race, and their immaculate March was in and of itself a deserved award of sorts. But along the way, they managed to pick up a few other individual accolades for their performances, as Arsenal won three of the four available individual awards for the month of March with Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale, and Mikel Arteta each recognized by the Premier League.

Bukayo Saka was awarded his first ever Player of the Month award after scoring three times and assisting twice during Arsenal’s perfect four match run in March. While an argument could be made that Gabriel Martinelli was equally (if not more) deserving after his four goals in four games, it is hard to argue against Saka. Arsenal’s Starboy has continued his rapid upward trajectory, and this should be the first of many POTM honors for him.

Aaron Ramsdale was awarded with the Save of the Month award for his heroic one-on-one save against Bournemouth from just outside of the six yard box. That this is Ramsdale’s first Save of the Month is a little surprising, considering his acrobatic goal-denying effort to deny a James Madison free kick last season. However, the save against Bournemouth proved to be immense, as Arsenal fought on to win after going down 2-0 to the Cherries to keep their title hopes alive.

Last, but certainly not least, Mikel Arteta was once again awarded Manager of the Month after guiding Arsenal to a perfect 4 wins from 4 matches. The Gunners scored 14 and conceded 3 as they sprinted into the international break with an 8 point lead over Manchester City. With this recent award, Arteta has now won it four times this season, his sixth in his 3 years as manager. He is now tied with Sam Allardyce and Bobby Robson for 9th most in Premier League history.

For the FOURTH time this season...



Mikel Arteta is awarded @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month #PLAwards | @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/6a1k9sSLDi — Premier League (@premierleague) March 31, 2023

Sadly, Arsenal were unable to sweep the four available awards, as Reiss Nelson’s stoppage time winner against Bournemouth lost out on the Goal of the Month award to Jonny from Wolves, whose 40 yard one-time volley took the award.

These awards followed very closely behind the London Football Awards, where Saka, Ramsdale, and Arteta were also awarded the Young Player of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year, and Manager of the Year, respectively.

Congrats to the winners. It is always nice to see Arsenal recognized in any capacity, and this season has been rife with deserving players and moments. Individual honors are a nice touch of recognition, but now it’s on to the one award that matters: the Premier League title.