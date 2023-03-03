Friday Cannon Fodder: positivity

Happy Friday, TSFers! March is here (okay, it got here two days ago) and another week is nearly in the books. I hope you have something fun / relaxing planned for the weekend. I had my idea for today’s CF earlier this week, which was a bit of a departure from the usual routine of sorting it out sometime between the day before and when I sit down to write it.

In the comments, I’d love for you to say something nice about this community. If you can manage it, say something nice about a specific member or members of this community — the writers are fine, but I’d prefer you say something about one of your fellow commentators. If nothing is coming to mind, something positive / you like / brings you happiness / whatever positive about the community in general will do.

Complimenting others and making them feel good is important, and I don’t think we do enough of it in today’s society. Everyone (used loosely) is trying to dunk on people online, to tear them down. That negativity is toxic. Building others up makes them feel better and it makes you feel better for having done it. More of that, please!