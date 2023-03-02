Unlike recent weeks where Arsenal played first, by the time the Gunners take the pitch they will know the result of Manchester City vs. Newcastle. Newcastle has slipped to fifth, lost the League Cup Final, and will be desperate to pull the upset at the Etihad. Regardless, Arsenal simply have to manage their own matches, one at a time, and not get frustrated when shots don’t go in or decisions go against them early on. The team did a great job against Everton of continuing to bring pressure and look like a side leading the Premier League.

I’ve said it before here in this space, but Arsenal and Bournemouth have a very short history compared to most of the teams in the Premier League. The two sides have only played each other 13 times, with 11 coming in the Premier League between 2015 and this season. Arsenal had an FA Cup in 2020 and a League Cup win in 1987 which was the first time the Gunners had ever played Bournemouth. Arsenal has only ever lost to Bournemouth once, in 2018, and beat the Cherries 3-0 at the start of the season thanks to a brace from Martin Odegaard and a goal from William Saliba.

Predicted XI

Bench

Eddie Nketiah Fabio Vieira Emile Smith Rowe Jorginho Kieran Tierney Takehiro Tomiyasu Jakub Kiwior Rob Holding Matt Turner

Left Out : Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Jesus (injury) & Mohamed Elneny (injury)

: Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Jesus (injury) & Mohamed Elneny (injury) After the Trossard-Martinelli-Saka front-line combo was able to break down the Sean Dyche defense there is no reason to think Mikel Arteta is about to bring Eddie Nketiah back into the starting XI. All three are working well together and with Martin Odegaard. Nketiah serves as the second-half substitution and is likely in line for a start against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League next week.

With Thomas Partey coming in at halftime and looking fit, he should be back starting alongside Granit Xhaka. Jorginho has done a wonderful job filling in and has proven to be a very smart purchase by the club in January. Like Nketiah he most likely starts in the Europa League but will continue to be critical down the stretch in the Premier League.

Otherwise, it’s hard to see any changes for what is another golden opportunity for three points at home. Perhaps the biggest question now, is exactly how close is Gabriel Jesus. Will we see him on the bench and making a late substitution in the coming weeks?

How to watch

Saturday (3/4) at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT on Peacock Premium.

Prediction

Arsenal - 3

Bournemouth - 0

Bournemouth struggles to keep clean sheets. Arsenal is coming off a great home win and has scored nine goals in their last three matches. A fast start could put this fixture to bed by halftime as it becomes harder and harder not to look too far ahead and what might be.