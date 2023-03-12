Arsenal at Fulham match thread: tricky travels

Arsenal make the short trip down the road to take on Fulham in the Premier League. The Cottagers are in the midst of a fantastic season and currently sit 8th in the Premier League table. They don’t give up all that many goals nor do they score in bunches, so expect a low-scoring match. At this point of the season, it doesn’t really matter how the wins come for Arsenal, just that they continue picking up full points.

The Gunners bested the Cottagers 2-1 when the clubs met at the Emirates way back in August. Fulham opened the scoring in the 2nd half through Aleksandar Mitrovic, but Arsenal quickly pegged them back through Martin Ødegaard. The Gunners won on an 86th minute goal from Gabriel Magalhaes.

Our good friend Cedric, on loan to Fulham, is ineligible to play for the Cottagers today. They’ll also be without Tom Cairney, Layvin Kurzama, and Neeskens Keabno. Former Arsenal man Willian, who has been in form of late, is unavailable as well.

Arsenal are finally starting to get healthy. Martin Ødegaard and Kieran Tierney have both recovered from their illnesses and are available for selection. Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus, both of whom Mikel Arteta suggested might not be available, are fit. UPDATE: Trossard will start, Gabriel Jesus is on the bench.

It’s a simple task for the Gunners from here on in, as Al Davis once said, “just win baby.” It’s 12 cup finals from now until May.

Arsenal - Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinkchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Ødegaard, Martinelli, Saka, Trossard

⚡️



Odegaard in midfield

Trossard returns

Jesus on the bench



✊ Set and ready for a London derby! pic.twitter.com/GniDeOi108 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 12, 2023

Fulham - Leno, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Lukic, Reed, Andreas, De Cordova-Reid, Mitrovic, Solomon

WHAT: Arsenal at Fulham

WHEN: Sunday, March 12th, 7:00 am PT | 10:00 am ET | 3:00pm BT

WHERE: Craven Cottage, London, England

HOW TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock.

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not discuss or share links to illegal streams here.