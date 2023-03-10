European knockout leg on the road with back-and-forth goals, which was typically a highlight of the week for Arsenal. Instead, it feels like an obligation while we wait for the important match - Fulham. With just 12 rounds to go in the Premier League, the trophy is within sight. But with so many hurdles and unexpected twists to come, the Europa League seems more like a distraction rather than a great opportunity to get back into the Champions League. Up next, is a short road trip to Fulham, Arsenal’s only away match between now at April 9th.

Despite playing 31 times against one another in the Premier League over the past two decades, and being a London derby, the tie heavily leans in Arsenal’s favor. The Gunners have won seven of the last eight against Fulham, with a 1-1 draw as the other result. Arsenal's last loss to Fulham actually came at Craven Cottage back in 2012 when the likes of Gervinho, Alex Song, Johann Djourou, and yes, even Mikel Arteta was in the starting XI. But while Arsenal’s last three times across town have been fruitful 11-to-2 goals in their favor, Sunday will likely offer a much stronger test.

Q&A with the Opposition: 5 questions with The Hammy End

Predicted XI

Bench

Reiss Nelson Fabio Vieira Emile Smith Rowe Jorginho Kieran Tierney Takehiro Tomiyasu Jakub Kiwior Rob Holding Matt Turner

Left Out : Gabriel Jesus (injury), Leandro Trossard (injury), & Mohamed Elneny (injury)

: Gabriel Jesus (injury), Leandro Trossard (injury), & Mohamed Elneny (injury) Will Eddie Nketiah’s ankle injury be resolved by Sunday? If he is ruled out, Martinelli likely shifts up top with Emile Smith Rowe starting on the left side of the attack. Getting Eddie back is not only vital for this match but these next three given Leandro Trossard has been ruled how until after the international break and Arteta won’t want to rush Gabriel Jesus back too quickly.

Both Martin Odegaard and Kieran Tierney missed out on the trip to Portugal this week due to illness. Will the captain be healthy for the weekend? At the time of writing his status is unknown, but if he’s 80% I expect him to start considering the importance of the match and the closeness to home.

Will Gabriel Jesus be fit enough for a spot on the bench? Now that he is back in training and given the injury to Trossard, Jesus could make an appearance in the coming week. Arsenal has three matches over eight days before the final international break of the season. A return for April 1st’s game against Leeds United seems likely and what a boost heading into the final ten matches of the Premier League title fight.

How to watch

Sunday (3/12) at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT on Peacock Premium.

Prediction

Arsenal - 2

Fulham - 1

Who would have thought before the season had begun that come March Arsenal would be traveling to Fulham as the league leaders and the hosts still within reach of the Champions League positions? Fulham will be without their star defensive midfield Joao Palhinha (red card suspension) but expect a stiff test at Craven Cottage as Arsenal look to see off another hurdle despite growing fitness and illness concerns.