Manchester City charged by Premier League with financial rules breaches

Manchester City has been charged with more than 100 counts of breaching the Premier League financial rules between 2009 through 2018. The possible penalties, as detailed in the PL rules, include fines, transfer bans, points deductions, and even expulsion from the league, although the more severe penalties are less likely. The severity of the punishment will probably correlate to how many of the charges can be proven. Per The Guardian, the independent commission is “clear to apply any punishment it considers appropriate.” Reports are that the punishments are not expected to be retrospective, i.e. City aren’t likely to be stripped of Premier League titles from the affected seasons.

The charges will be heard before an independent commission, with proceedings conducted in private. The Premier League will publish the final decision of that commission, but there is no timetable for when that might happen. “Commissions are independent of the Premier League and member clubs,” read the league statement. “Members of the Commission will be appointed by the independent Chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel, in accordance with Premier League Rules.

BREAKING: Man City charged by Premier Leaue with numerous breaches of financial rules following a four-year investigation.

This is unprecedented: pic.twitter.com/ZGzdX210qP — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) February 6, 2023

Perhaps critically, Manchester City will not be able to appeal the independent commission’s decision to the Court of Arbitration for sport. The CAS overturned City’s 2020 European ban because the allegations against the club were time-barred, a procedural ground that did not get to the actual matter of whether City had broken the rules.

Manchester City issued a statement responding to the charges.

“Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with,” read City’s statement. The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission [and] to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

Obviously, we’ll be keeping a close watch on this story as it develops and will update it as necessary if / when new information comes out.