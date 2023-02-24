Arsenal 2023/24 kit leak

An early concept of what our Gunners might wear next season has leaked this week via Twitter. What has adidas been cooking up in the downtime between additional training and travel kit launches this season? Let’s take a look below.

Footy Headlines confirms these are not real, but they could lead us in right direction for what the eventual release will look like. I’ll come out and say it, as a pair, this is my least favorite drop from adidas thus far into their return as manufacture for Arsenal. The away kit is a better design than the home, in my opinion, but not the class of previous yellow kits that adidas has produced for us. I’m surprised they haven’t been tempted to roll out a lighter shade of blue yet, as all of their away and third kits involving yellow have been paired with a shade of navy thus far.

The home kit is underwhelming, I truthfully am not a fan of raglan sleeves, I prefer the red to cut off at the seam of the shoulder, making the sleeve completely white and not running up to the neck line. A personal preference of mine. The gold accents will be a nice addition with potentially gold number sets for finishing as champions.

No leaks yet or color info on the 3rd kit, but I am sure as we get closer to March and April a leak will find its way onto Reddit or into the Twitterverse.

Fan of the home or away kit? Let’s discuss below!