Arsenal will be hoping to continue their recent form against Leicester City to begin a series of positive league results. The Gunners have won the last four matches against the Foxes, including a 4-2 home result at the start of this season. Between 2018 and 2020, Leicester City (and Jamie Vardy) had the better of Arsenal winning four out of seven, but since then Arsenal has outscored Leicester 11 to 3. Can Arsenal take advantage of their fluctuating form to move five points clear of Manchester City?

Predicted XI

Bench

Fabio Vieira Gabriel Martinelli Emile Smith Rowe Reiss Nelson Kieran Tierney Takehiro Tomiyasu Jakub Kiwior Rob Holding Matt Turner

Left Out : Gabriel Jesus (injury), Thomas Partey (injury), & Mohamed Elneny (injury)

: Gabriel Jesus (injury), Thomas Partey (injury), & Mohamed Elneny (injury) Thomas Partey wasn’t in training on Thursday but was expected to participate on Friday. But given Jorginho seamlessly stepping in (and scoring), there is no rush to push Partey back into the starting XI this weekend. If Friday goes well and Arsenal is in a good position against Leicester, he could get 15 minutes at the end of the match.

A big question heading into Saturday is if Mikel Arteta sticks with Leandro Trossard on the left after getting the win, or if he returns Martinelli to the starting lineup. Trossard had a decent start playing 68 minutes, completing 22 of 25 passes, and 3-for-3 on connecting long balls. Martinelli of course got a goal, but on an empty net. This is a real toss-up.

There have been some to give Granit Xhaka a break, playing Zinchenko on the left of midfield and Tierney at left-back. But given Partey’s absence it is hard to see Mikel Arteta not sticking with Xhaka. Again, if the match is going well, perhaps that is a double shift he can make in the second half.

Emile Smith Rowe should make an appearance against Leicester, and if not starting, bringing on Martinelli and Smith Rowe for the last half-hour is a dangerous combo against a tiring backline.

How to watch

Saturday (2/25) at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT on Peacock Premium.

Prediction

Arsenal - 2

Leicester City - 0

Leicester City is a hard team to read. They can have spells where they look capable of beating any team in the division and other times where it is clear why they are near the relegation zone. Being at home and dropping off against Manchester United, I expected a tough opening half hour that will require Arsenal’s typical fast start and high press. If James Maddison is out for the hosts, Arsenal see out another three points and inch closer to the title.