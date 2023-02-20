Europa League last 16 draw: date, time, how to watch, Arsenal possible opponents

Arsenal will learn their Europa League Round of 16 opponent later this week. The draw will take place on Friday, February 24th at 12 pm BT (7 am ET) in Nyon, Switzerland at the House of European Football. The draw used to take place right after the Champions League draw, but since the Europa League now has an extra round of fixtures, the two competitions won’t have a draw on the same day until setting the fixtures for the Quarterfinals in mid-March.

Arsenal will be among the 8 seeded teams by virtue of their first place finish in Group A. That finish also ensured the Gunners didn’t have to play an extra two-legged tie against a team that dropped down from the Champions League. Those ties wrap up on Thursday, and Arsenal will face one of the winners. If Manchester United advance at Barcelona’s expense, Arsenal cannot be drawn against them — two teams from the same federation cannot face each other at this stage of the competition.

The remaining teams in the competition that Arsenal could draw in the Round of 16 are:

Ajax / Union Berlin

Barcelona

Juventus / Nantes

Bayer Leverkusen / Monaco

RB Salzburg / AS Roma

Sevilla / PSV Eindhoven

Shakhtar / Rennes

Sporting CP / Midtjylland

As a seeded team, the Gunners cannot face one of the other group winners — Betis, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros, Feyenoord, Freiburg, Real Sociedad, and Union Saint-Gilloise. Once the competition reaches the Quarterfinals, there are no restrictions on the draw.﻿

Because they won their group, Arsenal will play the second leg of their Ro16 tie at the Emirates. Reminder: the away goals rule was scrapped in June 2021. The first leg is scheduled for March 9th with the return fixture a week later. Arsenal will host Bournemouth before the first leg, travel to Fulham between the two matches, and host Crystal Palace after the round is complete.

The draw will stream live on UEFA’s website. The matches will be on Paramount+.

Who would you like to see the Gunners face?