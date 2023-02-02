Arsenal return to league action having won four of the five matches since the World Cup break (outside of the 0-0 Newcastle draw). They’ve added new reinforcements to all three lines of the squad but will remain reliant on Eddie Nketiah to keep the goals coming until Gabriel Jesus’ return. Saturday they travel to take on a struggling Everton side but set to debut under a new manager.

Outside of the two sides' last meeting (5-1 to Arsenal at the end of last season), you wouldn’t know that Everton has been on a decline. Prior to that match, the Gunners have lost four of their previous six games against Everton, plus a win and a scoreless draw. Arsenal’s last win at Goodison Park came back in October 2017 with quite the scoresheet for the Gunners - Nacho Monreal, Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette, Alexis Sanchez, and Aaron Ramsey all scored in a 5-2 win, with Wayne Rooney striking for Everton.

Make sure to check out the opposition Q&A for this match where we discuss Frank Lampard, Sean Dyche, the relegation battle, key players that need to improve, and Royal Blue Mersey’s prediction for Saturday’s match.

Predicted XI

Bench

Fabio Vieira Leandro Trossard Emile Smith Rowe Jorginho Kieran Tierney Takehiro Tomiyasu Jakub Kiwior Rob Holding Matt Turner

Left Out : Gabriel Jesus (injury), Reiss Nelson, & Mohamed Elneny (injury)

: Gabriel Jesus (injury), Reiss Nelson, & Mohamed Elneny (injury) Is there really any surprise? Would you change anything from this starting XI that has put up 50 points in half a season? Everyone is playing well together and there is no reason to disrupt it.

Arsenal’s bench continues to get better and better each window. Only Jakub Kiwior stands out as a question mark. But imagine when Gabriel Jesus returns how strong Mikel Arteta’s match day squad will be?

With Jorginho’s arrival Arsenal have depth for every position and some flexibility to cover as needed, perhaps outside of striker. Martinelli can step in if needed, but fans will have their fingers crossed that Eddie Nketiah stays healthy until Jesus is fully fit once again.

How to watch

Saturday (2/4) at 7:30 am ET / 4:30 am PT on the USA Network.

Prediction

Arsenal - 3

Everton - 0

We aren’t entirely sure how Everton will line up, even if we can make a far guess at the style of football they will set up to play. How will the crowd react? Either way, Arsenal are in top form, fit, and bring a strong squad looking to extend their lead at the top of the table.