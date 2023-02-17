Friday Cannon Fodder: open thread

Happy Friday, TSFers. Well done on making it through another week. You’ve only got a few more hours in the salt mines before those glorious weekend hours. The Open Thread is open for business. Comment on and / or discuss down below whatever is tickling your fancy or stuck in your craw today.

The last two weeks in D.C. have been unseasonably warm. We’re on pace for one of the warmest winters on record. Yet both of the last two weekends, we’ve gotten a blast of cold when Saturday and Sunday rolled around. What the heck is up with that? And while we’re at it, what’s the deal with airline food (or insert classic comedy bit of choice).

I’ve never been a big standup comedy guy, and when I look back / think back over some of the routines I watched, my word do they not stand the test of time in a host of ways. But much of George Carlin’s stuff does. His reduction of the 10 Commandments to “Thou shalt always be faithful to the provider of thy nookie and thou shalt try really hard not to kill people” (with the bonus commandment: thou shalt keep thy religion to thyself) is an all-timer, as is his “7 Words you can’t say on television,” which I cannot quote here.

What are some of your favorite comedy bits?