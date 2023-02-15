Wednesday Cannon Fodder: quiz time

It’s a camel’s favorite day, TSFers. Hump Day! And it’s made even better by the return of Wednesday Sporcle. I’m not sure what possessed me to do this, but today’s quiz is a hard one. Or at least it seemed hard to me as I clicked through the questions.

Today we’ve got Footballer Biographies — you’re given the cover, most of which mercifully have a picture of the player in question, and you have to identify who it is. They all have pictures of the players but that didn’t really help me in several cases. I don’t know what a bunch of guys from before my time looked like, either during their playing days or now. I don’t really know what to tell you for a strategy, so good luck!

Today’s CF was made a bit more difficult to write because my egg, chorizo, and cheese English muffin was of particular interest to Gunner the rescue pup. The little guy was alternating popping up under my desk between my legs and next to me, sticking his nose as far as it could go towards the prize he so desperately sought. But Gunner doesn’t get food off our plates, and eventually, to his clear and obvious chagrin, he resigned himself to his kibble for the morning.