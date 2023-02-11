Arsenal vs. Brentford: the comeback kids

Arsenal host Brentford at the Emirates. The Gunners are looking to rebound from last weekend’s extremely disappointing performance and loss against Everton. The 7th place Bees are the form team in the Premier League, taking 13 of the last 15 points on offer. Last season, Arsenal tended to let losses turn into losing streaks. When the Gunners lost to Manchester United, their only PL loss before last weekend against Everton, they bounced back by beating Brentford. Here’s hoping they do it again.

The Gunners beat the Bees comprehensively that time out, back in September, cruising to a 3-0 win. But Brentford have been in fantastic form for months. Thomas Frank’s side hasn’t lost a Premier League match since early November, and Ivan Toney’s 13 goals are third best in the league, behind only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Arsenal have a chance to really hold Manchester City’s feet to the fire in the title race. A win today takes the Gunners back to 8 points clear plus a game in hand with City yet to play this weekend. With the first of the two Premier League meetings looming midweek, the Gunners would do well to apply as much pressure as possible. The Premier League title is almost certainly going to come down to the head-to-head results.

No changes to the Arsenal injury report. Mohamed Elneny and Gabriel Jesus are both out long term, although the Brazilian has started light training outside. Reiss Nelson is back in first team training but not yet up to fitness. Emile Smith Rowe is thought to be close to a return, but isn’t quite ready. Pontus Jansson, Thomas Strakosha and Frank Onyeka and all unavailable for the visitors.

Arsenal - Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Ødegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

Let’s get back to winning ways - together! pic.twitter.com/k4Vzje7BcX — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 11, 2023

Brentford - Raya, Roerslev, Ajer, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt, Mbeumo, Toney

WHAT: Arsenal vs. Brentford

WHEN: Saturday, February 11th 10:00 am EST | 7:00 am PST | 3:00 pm BST

WHERE: Emirates Stadium

HOW TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock.

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com.