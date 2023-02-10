Arsenal Women to face Bayern Munich in Champions League

Arsenal Women have drawn Bayern Munich in the quater-finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Arsenal will travel to Munich the on Tuesday March 21st and will play the second week at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday March 29th. Should Arsenal progress past Bayern Munich, they will face either Wolfsburg or PSG in the semi-finals.

Arsenal won their group after beating Lyon 5-1 in France, and beating and drawing Juventus. Bayern finished second in their group, behind Barcelona, but only on head to head goal difference. Bayern lost to Barcelona 3-0 in Barcelona, but beat the Spanish champions 3-1 in Munich, at the Allianz Arena. Bayern also won all four of their other group matches.

Bayern, who signed Georgia Stanway in the summer from Manchester City, are third in the Frauen Bundesliga, eight points behind Wolfsburg, with a game in hand. Wolfsburg, who have not dropped any points in the league, knocked Arsenal out in the quarter-finals last season.

Elsewhere, Arsenal confirmed that the final of the Continental Cup will take place on March 5, against Chelsea. Arsenal will face Chelsea a week earlier at Kingsmeadow in the 5th round of the Women’s FA Cup.