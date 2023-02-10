This article typically looks at Arsenal’s record against the upcoming opponent, but obviously, their history against Brentford is skewed. The majority of the matches between these two sides took place prior to 1948. Looking at this modern period, the match that sticks out for all parties and neutrals is Brentford’s Premier League debut win, at home, against Arsenal. 2-0 and the beginning of an early season meltdown chronicled on All or Nothing. However, since then Arsenal has won twice against Brentford with a combined score of 5 to 1.

The Bees head to the Emirates sitting 7th in the Premier League, while Arsenal enters having failed to score in back-to-back matches for the first time this season. Mikel Arteta’s starting lineup has been set for most of the year, but will he look to make a shift to get the Gunners back on track?

Make sure to check out the opposition Q&A with the Brentford FC USA Supporters group.

Predicted XI

Bench

Fabio Vieira Gabriel Martinelli Amario Cozier-Duberry Jorginho Kieran Tierney Ben White Jakub Kiwior Rob Holding Matt Turner

Left Out : Gabriel Jesus (injury), Emile Smith Rowe (injury), Reiss Nelson (injury), & Mohamed Elneny (injury)

: Gabriel Jesus (injury), Emile Smith Rowe (injury), Reiss Nelson (injury), & Mohamed Elneny (injury) In the lead-up to the match, Mikel Arteta confirmed that Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson would not be available. He noted that the pair, plus Gabriel Jesus, were getting closer, but they were still not ready for the weekend. The hope is that Smith Rowe can be back on the bench for the Manchester City match next Wednesday.

Arsenal hasn’t played terribly, but they need a response on Saturday and there are only so many spots on the pitch where Arteta can swap players and not see a big drop-off in quality. The first that could happen for the Brentford match is Takehiro Tomiyasu coming in for Ben White. White was great against Everton and struggled in the win over Manchester United, and was subsequently taken off at halftime. This seems like a sensible, but safe swap to see if Tomiyasu can bring some life to the attack on the right.

Martinelli has seven goals and three assists, and just signed a new contract. However, his last goal came against Brighton on New Year’s Eve and has just one assist since early October. Like White, his most recent two matches have been underwhelming, and with Leandro Trossard available it’s time to give him the start. Plus Martinelli would sub on in the second half either at left wing or up top for Nketiah.

How to watch

Saturday (2/11) at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT on Peacock.

Prediction

Arsenal - 2

Brentford - 1

First and foremost Arsenal needs the result. Three points and regain positive momentum before facing Manchester City in the league. However, just behind that as a 1B objective is to rediscover their attacking flow after facing a frustrating Everton defense and losing to Manchester City in the FA Cup. City will offer a more open defense, so getting a few goals in on Saturday will go a long way in leaving behind the last two matches.