Arsenal vs. Sevilla Champions League match thread: consolidation

Arsenal host Sevilla in the Champions League this evening at the Emirates. The Gunners have a chance to cement their hold on the group. Sevilla almost need a result to give themselves a chance to advance. Arsenal better be ready for the best the visitors have to offer. Mikel Arteta’s side, on the other hand, could do with a strong outing to wash away the foul aftertaste of the weekend’s disappointment at Newcastle.

It’s not likely to happen, but Arsenal could clinch a place in the knockouts with a win today if RC Lens beat PSV Eindhoven. But the match is in the Netherlands — winning away in the Champions League is difficult. Yesterday, 7 of the 8 home sides won. And Eindhoven is a particularly tough place to play.’

When Arsenal traveled to Sevilla two weeks ago, Gabriel Jesus was the difference-maker. The Brazilian set up a goal for Gabriel Martinelli and scored just afterwards to stake the Gunners to a 2-0 lead. The hosts pulled one back five minutes after going down two goals, but Arsenal held on to take all three points. Since that match, the Spanish side have drawn twice in La Liga and beat a team from the Spanish 6th division in the Copa del Rey.

The Gunners will be without the Brazilian striker, who picked up a hamstring injury in that win over Sevilla. Jesus is close to a return but won’t be fit in time to play today. Mikel Arteta faces a bit of dilemma at striker: Eddie Nketiah was held out of training on Tuesday to nurse a slight knock he picked up against Newcastle. If Nketiah isn’t able to play, one of Kai Havertz or Leandro Trossard will lead the line.

Arsenal will also be down the services of Thomas Partey, who might be out the remainder of the calendar year with a muscle problem. Emile Smith Rowe will be out for “weeks” — there isn’t a more specific timetable for his return. Jurrien Timber continues to rehab from his torn ACL and will not feature until sometime in 2024.

Martin Ødegaard is expected to be available for selection. UPDATE: Ødegaard is not in the matchday squad.

The visitors will be without Sergio Ramos, who has a muscle injury. His sometimes centerback partner, Marcao, will also miss out. Keeper Alfonso Pastor is also injured.

Arsenal - Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Rice, Jorginho, Havertz, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard

⚪️



One change from Saturday's game with Newcastle United



Let's get back to winning ways, Gunners ✊ pic.twitter.com/71O1ZVkeTV — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 8, 2023

Sevilla - Dmitrovic, Juanlu, Bade, Gudelj, Kike Salas, Fernando, Lamela, Sow, Jordan, Pedrosa, En-Nesyri

WHAT: Arsenal vs. Sevilla

WHERE: The Emirates

WHEN: Wednesday, November 8th 12 pm PT | 3 pm ET | 8 pm BT

US TV: Streaming on Paramount+

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not share or discuss links to illegal streams here.