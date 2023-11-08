Wednesday Cannon Fodder: quiz time!

Good Wednesday morning TSFers, and happy Hump Day. It’s an Arsenal matchday — the Gunners host Sevilla at the Emirates. If Arsenal win and Lens beats PSV (not super likely, the match is in Eindhoven), the Gunners would actually clinch a place in the knockouts. Winning away in Europe is really difficult. Yesterday, the home side won 7 of the 8 matches.

It’s Sporcle day. Since the NHL and NBA have recently started their seasons, I’ve decided to go with a recycled oldie but goodie quiz: name the teams in the Big 4 U.S. sports. It’s pretty self-explanatory — you name the teams in the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL.

I think there are a few ways to go about the quiz. I’d suggest starting with the sport you know best and go division by division. If [city, team] makes you think of other teams from that city in the other sports, fine. But I think being systematic about it works best. If you get stumped at any point, look at the cities that you’ve got teams from in other sports and think about what other sports play there. Good luck!