Monday Cannon Fodder: Premier League recap

Despite all the (understandable) focus on the Newcastle - Arsenal match, there was a full slate of Premier League action this weekend. There is also the Pochettino Tottenham - Chelsea contest to come later today.

Fulham 0 - Manchester United 1

United needed a 91st minute goal from Bruno to take the points. It was a mediocre match between two middling teams. I’m not sure that Erik Ten Hag finishes the season as Manchester United manager.

Brentford 3 - West Ham 2

Arguably the most entertaining match of the weekend. Arsenal were reportedly in for Mohamed Kudus, and it’s not hard to see why. After taking a short bit to settle in, he looks a really solid player. When he’s sold for twice what West Ham paid, the conversation will be about why Arsenal didn’t buy him on the cheap. But it’s one of those stepping stone situations, I think. Players need that extra stop before going to a big club to play more and with lessened expectation.

Manchester City 6 - Bournemouth 1

Hah, City couldn’t keep the clean sheet. Bournemouth are terrible, but they may be saved by the three promoted teams being worse. Coming into the weekend, the three promoted teams had the worst ever combined points return at this stage of the season. Also, Erling Haaland was subbed off at halftime with a knock.

Sheffield United 2 - Wolves 1

Oliver Norwood converted a penalty in the 100th minute to snatch the points for the Blades. Wolves without Pedro Neto really aren’t much of anything.

Burnley 0 - Crystal Palace 2

Vincent Kompany’s side had 68% of the possession and fired 17 shots (5 on target) but couldn’t muster enough actual threat. The xG for both teams was right around 1.5.

Everton 1 - Brighton 1

An unfortunate own goal off Ashley Young cancelled out an early goal from Vitaly Mykolenko to split the points. Brighton are still disappointing and Everton are still better than what their results would suggest.

Nottingham Forest 2 - Aston Villa 0

Ola Aina scored a belter in the 5th minute. Emi Martinez conceded a howler in the 47th. Unai Emery, baby!

Luton Town 1 - Liverpool 1

The Reds needed an added time goal from Luis Diaz to get a result. The Colombian forward, whose father is still being held captive by rebels, revealed a plea for freedom for his dad on his undershirt after scoring. Both Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez missed sitters on the same play earlier in the match.