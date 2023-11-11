Arsenal vs. Burnley: get away game

Arsenal host Burnley at the Emirates in a battle of clubs at opposite ends of the Premier League table. The Gunners are looking to keep pace at the top, and the Clarets are above 20th place only on goal difference. Anything short of full points is unacceptable for Mikel Arteta’s side is unacceptable.

To Burnley’s credit, they’ve set out to play an attractive brand of football this season. They move the ball, get bodies forward, and play an open style. The problem is they don’t have enough quality. They’re trying to play a Premier League style with Championship footballers. Some might call it naive or stubborn, but I think they’re committed to what they want their DNA to be. Vincent Kompany has picked the youngest average starting age lineup in the Premier League this season (Arsenal are second). They seem resigned to their place in the relegation scrap and are valuing this season for the development and experience their young squad will gain.

Arsenal are unbeaten in 37 home league matches against newly promoted opposition (32W, 5D) but haven’t beaten Burnley in their last four tries in the league (4D, 1L). The Gunners could do with a good, old-fashioned thumping at home to send them into the international break. Mikel Arteta’s side have yet to score inside the opening 15 minutes of a league match this season after being fast-starters last season. Today would be a great day for the side to change that record and to put a side that has scored just 8 goals in 11 matches on the back foot early.

Burnley top scorer Lyle Foster (3 goals in 7 matches) announced through the club that he has had a recurrence of a mental health issue and is seeking treatment. We wish him all the best, commend his decision to get the help he needs, and appreciate that he’s being open about his struggles. We hope that he heals and that others feel empowered to seek treatment because of his courage.

Arsenal are without Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Jesus, and Martin Ødegaard, as expected. Ben White is a surprise omission from the matchday squad. Bukayo Saka, who was questionable to play today, is fit enough to start. Eddie Nketiah, who is carrying an ankle knock, makes the bench.

WHAT: Arsenal vs. Burnley

WHERE: The Emirates

WHEN: Saturday, November 11th 7 am ET | 10 pm PT | 3 pm ET

US TV: Streaming on Peacock.

Arsenal - Raya, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Rice, Havertz, Martinelli, Saka, Trossard

Tomiyasu at the back

Burnley - Trafford, O’Shea, Taylor, Beyer, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Berge, Vitinho, Amdouni, Koleosho