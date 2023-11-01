Arsenal at West Ham Carabao Cup Round of 16 match threat: the big MO-mentum

Arsenal make the short trip across London to face West Ham in the Carabao Cup Round of 16. The Hammers are stumbling a bit, going 1-1-3 in all competitions. They beat League One side Lincoln City in the previous round of the League Cup. The Gunners are in decent form, coming off a 5-0 smashing of Sheffield United last weekend. Mikel Arteta’s side won away to Brentford to advance to today

It might sound a bit trite, but winning breeds winning. The players and manager want to win every match on the schedule. Arsenal are in the midst of a solid run of form but are still playing their way towards the top of their game. Stringing together wins, regardless of the competition, helps keep things going.

Coming into the Round of 16, Arsenal have to be among the favorites, if not the favorite to win the Carabao Cup. Liverpool and Newcastle are still in the competition as well, but Arsenal have shown they can beat those sides.

Mikel Arteta has selected a heavily rotated side ahead of a difficult away test at Newcastle at the weekend (fortunately the Magpies play today as well), but the XI he’s trotting out still has plenty of quality. It’s such a welcome change from last season where there was a significant drop-off in quality after the first 13 or 14 guys on the roster. David Moyes has rotated his squad as well, making five changes from the weekend.

The Gunners are without Emile Smith Rowe, who otherwise might have started, with a knee problem. Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus are set to be out until early December with their muscle problems.

WHAT: Arsenal at West Ham United

WHERE: London Stadium

WHEN: Wednesday, November 1st 12:30 pm ET | 3:30 pm ET | 8:30 pm BT

US TV: Streaming on ESPN+

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not discuss or share links to illegal streams here.

Arsenal - Ramsdale, White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Havertz, Vieira, Nelson, Trossard, Nketiah





©️ Jorginho skippers the side

Vieira pulling the strings

Nelson on the wing



Let's do this, Gunners ✊ pic.twitter.com/83Nd6IILET — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 1, 2023

West Ham - Fabianski, Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Emerson, ALvarez, Soucek, Kudus, Paqueta, Benrahma, Bowen