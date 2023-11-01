Wednesday Cannon Fodder: throwback quiz

Good Hump Day, TSFers (and a happy (?) All Saints Day to those who...celebrate (?)). Arsenal are in action later today, taking on West Ham in the Carabao Cup. The marquee fixture of the Round of 16 is Manchester United hosting Newcastle. Everton host Burnley and Bournemouth host Liverpool, if you’re into ties between Premier League teams. League One Port Vale are through to the next round, as are Middlesbrough, who are in the Championship.

It’s Wednesday, which means that after I took a bit of time off from CF, we’re back to Sporcle! I stumbled across today’s quiz and was skeptical at first, but enjoyed taking it. I hope you do as well.

You get pictures and a bank full of names. You have to match them. I was pleasantly surprised with my 27/50 performance given that I was born in the late 80’s. I guess if you follow sports for long enough, you see pictures and highlights of the greats from decades past. I think I could probably have gotten a few more correct if I had really thought about it. I struggled with the basketball and baseball players.