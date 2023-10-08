Arsenal vs. Manchester City match thread: our time

We all know the recent history. We all know the stakes. If Arsenal want to have a shot at winning the Premier League, they have to start taking points off Manchester City. At the very least, they need to not lose points in the title chase over the two matches with Pep Guardiola’s side. Ideally, Arsenal beat Manchester City at the Emirates and draw at the Etihad. They’ve got a chance to manage one of those two today.

The Gunners haven’t beaten Manchester City since 2015 — 15 matches. They’ve lost 12 straight head-to-head in the Premier League. The stats go on and on. It’s time to flip the script. Arsenal are going to beat Manchester City in the league at some point, why not today?

Mikel Arteta’s side has to avoid the self-inflicted wounds. They gifted Manchester City goals last season and they’ve been handing them out like candy at Halloween this season. You can’t beat Manchester City, both in matches and in the table, if you’re giving away cheap goals on silly, simple mistakes.

Martin Ødegaard and Declan Rice will be the key men for Arsenal today. They’ll be supported by Jorginho, and I think the Gunners may be able to control the middle and dictate the tempo of the match. Those two are the club captain and the record signing (and vice-captain in waiting, I’d reckon) — Arsenal need their big players to lead the way.

The Gunners will be without Bukayo Saka, despite reports that he was cleared fit. It must have been gamesmanship from the Arsenal camp. Gabriel Martinelli is fit enough to make the bench as is Thomas Partey. Jurrien Timber is out long-term.

Manchester City will be without Rodri, who is serving the final match of his three-match ban for a red card. Pep Guardiola said John Stones, who was back on the bench for their Champions League match midweek, is not available. Kevin de Bruyne is out until at least January. Bernardo Silva is fit and available for selection after missing time.

Arsenal- Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Rice, Jorginho, Ødegaard, Trossard, Jesus, Nketiah

⚪️



⚖️ Jorginho in the middle

Trossard on the wing

Nketiah leads the line



Let's do this - together ✊ pic.twitter.com/thTQLhyQVJ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 8, 2023

Manchester City - Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Lewis, Bernardo, Foden, Alvarez, Haaland

WHAT: Arsenal vs Manchester City

WHERE: The Emirates Stadium, London

WHEN: Sunday, October 8th, 8:30 am PT | 11:30 am ET | 4:30 pm BT

HOW TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock.

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not discuss or share links to illegal streams here.