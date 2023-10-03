Tuesday Cannon Fodder: morning news

Tuesday mornings are so much more manageable now with Arsenal back in the Champions League, aren’t they? If I were Garfield, Tuesdays were my Mondays. But now, at least on some Tuesdays, I’ve got something to look forward to in the afternoon. Although the mid-afternoon matches does mess up Gunners the rescue pup’s walk / play schedule. But he’ll just have to deal with it. It’s his namesake club playing, after all.

Shifting gears. I’ve spent the better part of the last decade doing my best to avoid the news given ***gestures around at everything*** but recently, I’ve found myself wanting to keep up with the goings on in the world. I’m not sure what’s driving the urge, but I’m going to stick with it. This morning, I skimmed the headlines on the Washington Post website and opened a few tabs with stories that I wanted to read throughout the day.

For now, I think I’m going to stick to print news. I may go back to listening to the NPR 5-minute news brief in podcast form, too. I don’t feel compelled to get into TV news, although I know that for other people, in particular older generations, the evening network news was part of the nightly ritual. Cronkite, Murrow, Brinkley, Jennings, Brokaw and others were nightly guests and trusted friends in living rooms across the country.

How do y’all consume the news, if at all?