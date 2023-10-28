Arsenal vs. Sheffield United: home is where the heart is

Arsenal host Sheffield United at the Emirates this afternoon in the Premier League. The two sides are at opposite ends of the table — the Gunners are tied for second, the Blades are in last. Paul Heckingbottom’s side have picked up a solitary point from their opening nine matches. They’ve scored 7 goals and conceded 24. Anything short of a win at the Emirates (and probably a clean sheet) would be an extremely disappointing performance.

Hopefully Sheffield United’s leaky backline will be the tonic that helps to cure Arsenal’s attacking woes. It still hasn’t looked free-flowing and cohesive in the final third this season for the Gunners. Mikel Arteta aren’t generating enough chances nor are they creating enough shots on target.

Arsenal are without Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey, both of whom are expected to miss a few weeks with muscle problems. The Brazilian seems likelier to return before the Ghanaian.

Sheffield has a laundry list of injuries. Chris Basham, Anl Ahmedhodzic, Will Osula, Oli McBurnie, Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Egan, Tom Davies, Max Lowe, and Daniel Jebbison are all out. George Baldock is dealing with a knock and only fit enough for the bench.

WHAT: Arsenal vs. Sheffield United

WHERE: The Emirates

WHEN: Saturday, October 28th 7 am PT | 10 am ET | 3 pm BT

US TV: USA. Streaming on NBCSports.com

For all your international streaming needs, check LiveSoccerTV.com. Please do not share or discuss links to illegal streams here.

Arsenal - Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Rice, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Saka, Martinelli, Nketiah

⚪️



Kiwior at the back

⚡️ Smith Rowe starts

Saka skippers the side



Let’s go, Gunners pic.twitter.com/FPDHnqcHAi — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 28, 2023

Sheffield United - Foderingham, Bogle, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas, Vini Souza, Norwood, McAtee, Hamer, Slimane, Brewster